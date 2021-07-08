NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.46.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $257.01 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $186.16 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

