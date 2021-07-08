Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 166.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nielsen by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Nielsen by 32.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 263,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

