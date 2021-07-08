NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NIKE by 172.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 324,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

