NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by KGI Securities

Analysts at KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NYSE NKE opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

