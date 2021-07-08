Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $2,443.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.87 or 0.00869539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

