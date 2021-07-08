Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

