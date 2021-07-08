Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,364 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $117.22 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

