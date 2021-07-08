Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,380 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE GPC opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.78. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

