Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,085 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $259.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.