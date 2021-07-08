Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

