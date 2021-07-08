Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 157.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

