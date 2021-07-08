Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 35,095 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,095 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $149.49 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,502 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

