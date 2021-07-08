Nordea Investment Management AB Has $375.29 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,025,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,454,720 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Infosys were worth $375,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $47,148,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.