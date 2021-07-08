Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 34,240 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,293,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $283,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

