Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.76% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $245,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $56,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.