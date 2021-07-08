Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,799,139 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.42% of Oracle worth $856,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.31. 645,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,442,837. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.