Norman R. Hames Sells 35,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
RDNT stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
