Norman R. Hames Sells 35,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RDNT stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in RadNet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of RadNet by 14.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RadNet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.