Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 701,795 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 759,949 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

