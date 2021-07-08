Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

