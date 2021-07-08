Northern Trust Corp Buys 26,904 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Murphy Oil worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

