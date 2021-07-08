Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,550 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,550 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.