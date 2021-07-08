Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 799,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,327. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.