Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 3.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.16 and last traded at $193.04. Approximately 112,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,688,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.