Novo Holdings A S Acquires New Position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,327,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,542,000. Lava Therapeutics B.V. comprises about 2.1% of Novo Holdings A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Novo Holdings A S owned 13.12% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.