Novo Holdings A S Acquires Shares of 209,748 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 209,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Novo Holdings A S owned 1.00% of Graybug Vision as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 7,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,609. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.