Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,393,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

