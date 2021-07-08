Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

