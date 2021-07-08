NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, July 20th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA stock opened at $814.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $391.08 and a 1-year high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.44.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.