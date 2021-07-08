Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NYXH stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

