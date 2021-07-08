O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,538 Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,538 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Smith-Midland at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMID. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 23.74%.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

