O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

