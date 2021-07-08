O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

