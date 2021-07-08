O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

