O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Landmark Bancorp worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.