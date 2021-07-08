O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,318 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alico by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alico by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alico by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 83.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a PE ratio of 149.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.