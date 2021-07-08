Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.39 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

