Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OCDO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,925 ($25.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,952.93. The stock has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -110.00. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In other Ocado Group news, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Insiders acquired 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318 in the last three months.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

