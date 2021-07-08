Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $321,000 in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.06% of KNOT Offshore Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $186,000.

KNOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

