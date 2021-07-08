Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.95 ($0.87). 221,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 818,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.89).

The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.09.

Old Mutual Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

