OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $34,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

