Omnitude (ECOM) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $770,400.08 and $777,674.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00880974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

