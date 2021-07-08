ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 596.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock worth $2,519,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

