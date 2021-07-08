OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 2.8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.63. 5,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,041,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several analysts have commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.14 and a beta of 0.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,509,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,129,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.