OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder T Kendall Hunt Sells 21,693 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52.

Shares of OSPN opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

