Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

UNP stock opened at $228.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.