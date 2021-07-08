Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $774,000 Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 244.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

