Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $843,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after buying an additional 1,710,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

