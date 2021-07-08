Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

NYSE MSCI opened at $555.77 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $557.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.99. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

