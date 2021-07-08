Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 12,096 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.62.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

