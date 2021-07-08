Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

